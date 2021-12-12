In loving memory Jerald T. Smith

All I have are memories

and pictures on the wall.

Your voice is on message

when people try to call.

My love for you is in my heart

I hold it all so dear,

All the laughter and the joy

I remember with each tear.

My love has never faded

I remember you some way

Like maybe there was something

That you would do or say.

These memories stay with me,

They will not fade away,

I’ll hold you in my heart

Until forever and a day.

I’ll never stop loving you, Jerry. You are forever in my heart.

Missing you every day,

Love,

Dixie

