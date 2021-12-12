In loving memory Jerald T. Smith
All I have are memories
and pictures on the wall.
Your voice is on message
when people try to call.
My love for you is in my heart
I hold it all so dear,
All the laughter and the joy
I remember with each tear.
My love has never faded
I remember you some way
Like maybe there was something
That you would do or say.
These memories stay with me,
They will not fade away,
I’ll hold you in my heart
Until forever and a day.
I’ll never stop loving you, Jerry. You are forever in my heart.
Missing you every day,
Love,
Dixie