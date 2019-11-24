{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy and Vernon Bolton

Dorothy Strempke Bolton

Vernon (Beanie) Bolton July 11, 1936— Nov. 30, 2002 March 11, 1933— April 27, 2014

We knew that God would never

Let death be their last goodbye.

For true love is forever,

And doesn’t end because we die.

On the days they left us,

He smiled and called their names,

Then they followed him.

Kevin and Kelly Bolton

Kurt Bolton

Martin and Darlene Kunz

Stanley Bolton

