Dorothy Strempke Bolton
Vernon (Beanie) Bolton July 11, 1936— Nov. 30, 2002 March 11, 1933— April 27, 2014
We knew that God would never
Let death be their last goodbye.
For true love is forever,
And doesn’t end because we die.
On the days they left us,
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He smiled and called their names,
Then they followed him.
Kevin and Kelly Bolton
Kurt Bolton
Martin and Darlene Kunz
Stanley Bolton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.