STEAMBOAT ROCK -- Mindy Hutchcroft and Derek Sullivan-Lo, both of Waukee, were married Jan. 25 on the beach at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
A celebration is planned for February.
Parents of the couple are Robert and Vickie Hutchcroft of Steamboat Rock and Khay Lo and Gary Sullivan.
Mindy is a physical therapist at UnityPoint, Waukee, and Derek is part owner of Titan Roofing & Exteriors, a veteran-owned company in Urbandale.
