Hutchcroft--Sullivan-Lo

Derek Sullivan-Lo and Mindy Hutchcroft

STEAMBOAT ROCK -- Mindy Hutchcroft and Derek Sullivan-Lo, both of Waukee, were married Jan. 25 on the beach at Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

A celebration is planned for February.

Parents of the couple are Robert and Vickie Hutchcroft of Steamboat Rock and Khay Lo and Gary Sullivan.

Mindy is a physical therapist at UnityPoint, Waukee, and Derek is part owner of Titan Roofing & Exteriors, a veteran-owned company in Urbandale.

