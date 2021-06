Wayne K Spears

Dec. 8, 1935-June 16, 2000

TO MY HUSBAND

You were Such a GREAT DAD!

You were there for the BIG STUFF,

the LITTLE STUFF,

and everything in between ...

and that made me LOVE

and APPRECIATE YOU even more.

Wishing you a HEAVENLY HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!

WE LOVE YOU & MISS YOU

Sharon, Lynn in Heaven, Michelle, Kathleen & Julie

