× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne K. Spears

Dec. 8, 1935 - June 16, 2000

You were always there, to help and inspire.

A wonderful husband and father to love and admire.

For all that you did, and all that you still do in our hearts,

There's a feeling of pride in just thinking of you.

We love and miss you so much. It doesn't seem like it's been 20 years since you left for your heavenly home!

Happy Fathers Day,

Sharon, Michelle, Kathleen and Julie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0