Sheila K. Roedel

Dec. 4, 1957, to April 18, 2001
The sun still rises, the sun still sets
I still love you from the day we met.
Your family and friends remember you today
for when the wild flowers bloom in May.
It’s been 20 years now since you’ve been gone
your life will live onward in your song.
We still recall your dreams and fears
for when the future will bring us near.
Our hearts are sad ‘cause you had to go
you gave us memories that we do behold.
Every year a new sunflower appears
from out of nowhere, it lasts all year.
— Joe Roedel
We love you and miss you!!!!
Joe, Caleb, Stephanie, Cole, Kyra and Kesley
All family and friends