Sharon Borgwardt

DENVER -- Sharon Borgwardt will celebrate her retirement with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Bethel Assembly of God, 106 E. Fayette St., Denver.

She retired from Denver Sunset Home after 21 years of employment, and previously worked at Denver Kwik Star (semi-retired).

Hosting the event will be her children, Kathy Wagner, Deb Lundy-Rummans, John, Joe and Ron Lundy and Lisa Hook.

She spent years working at various jobs, but her love was the residents at the home. She is looking forward to spending time with her family. Please join us in celebrating our Mom.

