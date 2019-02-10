DENVER -- Sharon Borgwardt will celebrate her retirement with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Bethel Assembly of God, 106 E. Fayette St., Denver.
She retired from Denver Sunset Home after 21 years of employment, and previously worked at Denver Kwik Star (semi-retired).
Hosting the event will be her children, Kathy Wagner, Deb Lundy-Rummans, John, Joe and Ron Lundy and Lisa Hook.
She spent years working at various jobs, but her love was the residents at the home. She is looking forward to spending time with her family. Please join us in celebrating our Mom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.