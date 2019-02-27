Try 3 months for $3

TRIPOLI -- Ramona  Aschbrenner  Reinke is celebrating her 80th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Welcome Center in Tripoli.

A card shower is also planned.

She was born March 3, 1939, to Henry and Viola Aschbrenner.

Hosting the event will be her children, Kip, Kurt, Kelly and Karol. She also has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with one on the way.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 186, Tripoli 50676.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments