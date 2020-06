× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynn Spears Crebo (June 7, 1960-July 2, 2012

A daughter is a blessing

She's joy and warmth

and pride,

and love to last a lifetime.

Thinking of so many things that made you a wonderful daughter and sister, and a very special blessing!

We love and miss you so much!

Mom, Michelle, Kathleen and Julie

