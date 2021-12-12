 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fred Harris

  • 0
121221-cel-mem-harris.jpg

Fred Harris

1932-2019

Fred Harris

Happy birthday, Dad!

We would give anything to celebrate with you in person. Please know that we are thinking of you today, and every day, and missing you so much.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News