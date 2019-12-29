{{featured_button_text}}

Philo/70

CEDAR FALLS — William and Loretta Philo are being honored on their 70th wedding anniversary.

Loretta Rose Nunnally and William James Philo were married Dec. 30, 1949, at Walnut Street Baptist Church, Waterloo.

William retired from John Deere, and Loretta has been a farmer’s wife.

Their family includes Dennis Philo of Birmingham, Ala., Linda Philo Thompson of Big Canoe, Ga., and Bruce Philo of Cedar Falls, as well as seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 32172 Westbrook St., Cedar Falls 50613-8321.

