Pezley Awarded 4-H Scholarship

AMES — Megan Pezley, Black Hawk County, was awarded the Oster Journalism 4-H scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on July 11.

Megan is the daughter of Michelle and Shawn Pezley. She is attending ISU to study technical communication and speech communication.

She credit 4-H with helping her identify her passions in communication and STEM. Through 4-H, she had the opportunity to develop her communication skills and become well-prepared for her college studies.

This scholarship is provided by Merrill J. Oster, and is given to a student who will be a college sophomore, junior or senior at ISU for the next academic year. The recipient must major in journalism or communication studies and provide documentation of journalism activity and skills in their application.

