Peterson/60

WATERLOO — Howard and Phyllis Peterson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Howard Peterson and Phyllis Lewis were married Jan. 26, 1960, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton.

Howard was the comptroller at Warren Transport for 30 years, and Phyllis had been employed in the office of Green Giant and Northwestern Bell.

Their family includes three children, Scott of Waterloo, Kevin (Lise) of Tampa, Fla., and Sherri (Jeff) Andrews of Waterloo, as well as four grandchildren, Brandon, Megan, Holly and Brooke.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0