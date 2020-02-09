Petersen/50

CEDAR FALLS — Charles Peter Petersen and Teresa Ann (Goedken) Petersen celebrated 50 years of marriage Feb. 7.

They were married on Feb. 7, 1970, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont.

Charles is retired from being a maintenance mechanic at Viking Pump, and Teresa is a retired nurse from Sartori Memorial Hospital, both in Cedar Falls.

Charles still enjoys working in his garage from time to time, and Teresa enjoys quilting. They both enjoy time with their family and fishing in Wisconsin.

They are parents to children Debbie Dreesman (Todd Harlan) of Appleton, Wis., Andrea (Troy) Hunemuller and Richard (Malissa) Petersen of Cedar Falls.

They are grandparents to Andrew, Alex, and Ashley Dreesman; Jacob (Kim) and Lauren Hunemuller; and Jetsina and Clayton Petersen, all of Cedar Falls. They recently became great-grandparents to Alivia Dreesman of Cedar Falls.

They will be celebrating their anniversary with a small family dinner with their immediate family.

