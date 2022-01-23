 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Petersen/50

  • 0
greg and sandy petersen.JPG

Mr. and Mrs. Petersen

DYSART — Mr. and Mrs. Petersen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 15. Greg Petersen and Sandy Finzen were married on Jan. 15, 1972, in Dysart.

Mrs. Petersen is a retired dental assistant, and Mr. Petersen is a retired farmer.

They have three children: Troy (Angie) of LaPorte City, Valerie (Justin) of Ankeny, and Jeff (Erin) of LaPorte City; along with 10 grandchildren.

They celebrated with a family dinner at The Brown Bottle on Jan. 12.

These two have been the perfect role models for what true love and a strong marriage can be. The most precious gift we’ve ever received was the having you both as our parents! May your love always be golden!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News