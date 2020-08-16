Pepples/50

You have permission to edit this article.
ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Pepples

PARKERSBURG—Ronald and Shirley Pepples are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Ronald Pepples married Shirley Williams on August 15, 1970 at the First Presbyterian Church in Red Oak.

Mr. Williams works as an Attorney, and Mrs. Williams works as a Certified Public Accountant.

Their family includes Sarah Pepples of Parkersburg, Jill (Tim) Chelesvig of Cedar Falls, and Amy (David) McKelvy of Solon, along with three grandchildren, Kinzey, Carly, and Landry.

Cards can be sent to: PO Box 328, Parkersburg, 50665.

