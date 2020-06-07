Peggy Grendler 

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- On June 8, Peggy Ann Grendler turns 80 years young! She was born June 8, 1940, to Harold and Verna Luders.

Peggy and her husband, Frank have three children. Vicki of Cedar Falls, David of Andover, MN., and Terry of Fargo, ND. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They are also parents to their much loved cocker, Lexi.

Peggy leads an active lifestyle, enjoying playing 500 in her card clubs, lunching with friends at favorite local restaurants, and enjoying weekend travels. During football season, you will find her watching and cheering on her favorite team-the Minnesota Vikings!

Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 126 Cordoba Ave., Cedar Falls, 50613. Please join us in wishing Peggy a Happy Birthday!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0