 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peggy Cunningham

  • 0
peggy cunningham .jpg

Peggy Cunningham 

WATERLOO -- Peggy Cunningham will celebrate her 90th birthday on Oct. 15 with a card shower.

Peggy was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Independence, IA, to C.J. and Ella Weber. She married Don Cunningham on May 21, 1955, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. He died on Sept. 23, 2016.

She has three children, Craig (Debbie) of Waterloo, Maury (Mary) of Lincoln, Neb., and Donna (Scott) Schneider of Dubuque. There are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Peggy at 3720 Village Place #5202, Waterloo, IA 50702.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM! WE LOVE YOU!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News