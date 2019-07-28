{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY — Mac Johnny Pedro, a 2019 Waterloo West High School graduate, is the recipient of Wartburg College’s R.J. McElroy Minority Scholarship.

Pedro, a first-generation college student, will major in social work at Wartburg. He is the son of Shelwin Pedro and Carolynn Jeadrik.

McElroy, a pioneer Iowa broadcaster who died in 1965, made a provision in his will for the establishment of a trust fund, the proceeds of which were to be used for the educational benefit of deserving young people.

