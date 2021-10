Pedersen/65

HUDSON-Mr. and Mrs. Pedersen are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.

James Pedersen married Lovelle Wrage on November 8, 1956 at Blessing Catholic Church, south of Hudson.

James is retired from farming. Lovelle is retired from banking.

They have three children: Jeffery (Karen) Pedersen, John (Cathy) Pedersen, both of Hudson, and Justine Conrad of Washburn; along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: 2327 W. Reinbeck Rd., Hudson, 50643.

