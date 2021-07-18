Payton/45
LA PORTE CITY-Mr. and Mrs. Payton are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house and card shower.
Richard Payton married Mary Rice on June 5, 1981, in Waterloo.
Mr. Payton is a CNC Machinist with John Deere. Mrs. Payton is a UAW CI Coordinator with John Deere.
Their family includes three children: Josh and Alecia Payton of Waterloo, Kyle and Laura Payton of Arrington, Tenn., Andy and Abbie Payton of Ankeny; and six grandchildren.
Their children and families are hosting an open house for them from 6 to 9 p.m., on July 24, at the Lakeview Lodge at Hickory Hills Park. No invitations will be sent. No gifts are requested.