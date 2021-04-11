BIRTHDAY Pauline (Gardner) Wilcox Apr 11, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Pauline Wilcox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pauline Wilcox WATERLOO-Pauline (Gardner) Wilcox will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 19th with a card shower.Cards may be sent to 1126 Hammond Ave. Waterloo, 50613.Help us surprise mom/grandma/great grandma! 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story