Pauline (Gardner) Wilcox
BIRTHDAY

WATERLOO-Pauline (Gardner) Wilcox will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 19th with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1126 Hammond Ave. Waterloo,  50613.

Help us surprise mom/grandma/great grandma!

