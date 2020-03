PAUL W. OHLENKAMP

April 24, 1935 to March 7, 2007

The day we had to let you go and say our last goodbye,

Felt like the hardest day of our lives.

But we were so wrong.

Living everyday without you is the hardest thing we do.

Never forgotten. Always loved. Forever missed.

Your Family

