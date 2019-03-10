Paul W. Ohlenkamp
April 24, 1935 to March 7, 2007
They say time heals all.
It’s been 12 years and the heart still hurts and the tears still fall.
For us it’s going to take a lot more time.
Never forgotten, always loved, forever missed.
Your family
