Paul W. Ohlenkamp

April 24, 1935 to March 7, 2007

They say time heals all.

It’s been 12 years and the heart still hurts and the tears still fall.

For us it’s going to take a lot more time.

Never forgotten, always loved, forever missed.

Your family

