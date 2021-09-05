Paul and Julie Roloff

WATERLOO-Paul and Julie Roloff retired at the end of 2020 after a lifetime of work and are ready to celebrate!

Due to COVID-19, the party was postponed until Saturday, September 18 at 4 p.m.

Please join them at the Cedar Falls Amvet’s for appetizers and music.

Paul was a salesman for 42 years, selling airplanes, RV’s, and ending his career at Dalton’s.

Julie worked in insurance for 44 years, ending her career with 25 years at the McCunniff State Farm Agency.

Join Paul and Julie along with their children and grandchildren to celebrate!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0