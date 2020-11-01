 Skip to main content
Paul and Julie (Goldsberry) Roloff
Paul and Julie Roloff

CEDAR FALLS - Paul has been a salesman for 40 years, selling airplanes, RV's and ending his career at Dalton's. Julie has been in insurance for 44 years, ending her career with 25 years at the McCunniff State Farm agency. They are excited to retire on December 24, and spend more time with their children and grandchildren.

Because of the rising Covid-19 numbers, we plan on waiting to have our open house in the Spring.

