Paul and Janice observing 45th anniversary
Paul Fisher and Janice Otto were married Nov. 23, 1974, at Zion in Waterloo.
Paul is retired from the Waterloo Post Office and was an LPN for awhile.
Their family includes daughter Tammy Byvank and two grandsons.
Cards may be sent to 421 Oak Ave., Apt. 124, Waterloo 50703.
