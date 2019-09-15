{{featured_button_text}}
Patty Quibell

WATERLOO — We’re celebrating our mother’s 80th birthday with a gathering of friends and family from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Legacy, 1050 Flammang Drive.

In 1958, Patty Remetch married William Quibell, and she lived in Waterloo and raised her family.

Patty has had a wonderful life. She drove a stock car, had a motorcycle and had a “why not” attitude. But most of all, she’s been our rock and loved us.

After Dad retired, they moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they lived for 12 years (and got reacquainted with two of their daughters). After Dad passed away, Patty moved back to Waterloo.

She has four grown children, Christine and Duane Gengler, Charlotte Quibell and Donna Lovins, Bill and Nita Quibell and Cheryl and Teresa Wright, along with three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Patty Quibell at 1050 Flammang Drive, No. 127, Waterloo 50702.

