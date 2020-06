Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CEDAR FALLS - Patty Mitchell is celebrating her 70th birthday with a card shower. If you know her from St. Pat's, Scott's Electric, or American Martyr Retreat House, she'd love to hear from you! Cards can be sent to: 1706 Waterloo Rd., Unit 8, Cedar Falls, 50613.