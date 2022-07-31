 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patty Merkel

Patricia Merkel will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 3.

Patty was born in Buchanan County to her proud parents, Doc and Robertta McGrath.

Patty married Robert Merkel on Feb. 19, 1951. They have four children: Kathy, Dan, Randy and Rick (deceased); seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Patty has been an integral part of Wrenegade Kennels, the hunting dog business that Patty and Bob have operated for the last 45 years. Patty is a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Happy 90th birthday from your Family!

