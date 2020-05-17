Patterson/50

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON -- Hugh and Victoria (Nolan) Patterson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family trip at a later date.

They were married May 16, 1970, at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo. The couple met while working at John Deere and both retired from there as well.

They have three children, Kristi (Jay) Jackson of Olathe, Kan., Jenny (Brett) Duffy of Algonquin, Ill., and Susan Patterson of Cedar Falls.

Cards can be sent to 450 Primrose Drive, Hudson, 50643.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0