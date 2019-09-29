Patricia Weber
INDEPENDENCE — Patricia Weber will be honored on her 80th birthday today with a family dinner and a card shower, hosted by her children.
She was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Iowa City. She’s been married to Kenneth P. Weber for 60 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Patricia is retired from farming but continues to care for her family full time.
Her children are James (deceased), Julie, Jeff (Tammy), Joe (Jean), Janet, Jay (Jan), Jean, Jerry (Nicole), Jill (Brian), and she also has 19 grandchildren (one deceased) and a great-grand, with another due this November.
Cards may be sent to her at 712 Spruce Drive SW, Independence 50644.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.