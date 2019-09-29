{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE — Patricia Weber will be honored on her 80th birthday today with a family dinner and a card shower, hosted by her children.

She was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Iowa City. She’s been married to Kenneth P. Weber for 60 years.

Patricia is retired from farming but continues to care for her family full time.

Her children are James (deceased), Julie, Jeff (Tammy), Joe (Jean), Janet, Jay (Jan), Jean, Jerry (Nicole), Jill (Brian), and she also has 19 grandchildren (one deceased) and a great-grand, with another due this November.

Cards may be sent to her at 712 Spruce Drive SW, Independence 50644.

