Patricia (Paty) Valdovinos
IN MEMORY

Patricia (Paty) Valdovinos

Feb. 16, 1999 — Dec. 17, 2019

21st Birthday

Cherishing the memories of our fun and family times together, but mostly the love you gave us.

A special blessing to our family.

Happy 21st birthday in Heaven, Paty. Sending our love.

You are always in our hearts.

Ron, Robin, Angie, Matt

Jaime, Alanis, Cyrus

