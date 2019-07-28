{{featured_button_text}}
Meet Patel

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation has announced the recipient of the 2019 Quest Scholarship, an award given to Waterloo School district seniors pursuing a post-secondary degree in the fields of education or science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

Meet Patel, a Waterloo West High graduate, recently received the $1,000 scholarship during a Senior Awards ceremony at Kersenbrock Auditorium. This fall, he will be attending Iowa State University, pursuing an undergraduate degree in software engineering.

Patel far exceeded the scholarship grade point requirements and volunteer service. He regularly volunteers at the front desk in the surgical waiting area at Mercy One, accumulating 170 hours since June 2018.

