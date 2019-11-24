{{featured_button_text}}
Sonal Patel

Sonal Patel

Patel honored as volunteer by governor

CEDAR FALLS — Sonal Patel received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony in October at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Patel was honored with a 20-Year Length of Service award by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County.

More than 540 awards are being presented this year during ceremonies held at several locations around the state. It is estimated that more than 27,000 hours of service, with an economic impact of more than $693,000, were contributed by this year’s honorees during the past twelve months.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments