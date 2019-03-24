Try 3 months for $3
Pat Pietan

CEDAR FALLS — Pat Pietan will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born March 27, 1939, to Chester and Violet Murphy. She married Norman Pietan on Sept. 13, 1958.

Their family includes children Jeff, Tim and Dave, as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1409 Hawthorne Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

You are 80 this year so you can have your cake and eat it too!

With Love, Jeff, Tim and Dave

