Pat (Baltes) Lynch

NEW HAMPTON—Pat (Baltes) Lynch is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Mrs. Lynch is married to Duane Lynch. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last October.

Her family includes, Pam Meyer from Texas., Penny (Scott) Perkins from New Hampton, David Lynch from Mason City, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Cards can be sent to: 1799 220th St., New Hampton, 50653.

