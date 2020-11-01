Pastors Kapanka and Illian

Senior Pastor Gerald Kapanka and Visitation Pastor Donald Illian

CEDAR FALLS- October was Pastor Appreciation Month. We would like to honor our Pastors at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Just as Peter was the rock of Christ’s church, so are you two, the rock of our church. Thank you for always being present to serve. Not only as a Pastor but as a confidant, advisor and friend.

“May the LORD bless you, and keep you;

May the Lord cause his face to shine upon you

and be gracious to you;

may the LORD lift up His countenance toward you

and give you peace.’

