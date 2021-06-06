Pastor Brian King

CEDAR FALLS-On Sunday, June 13, a celebration is planned at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church for Pastor Brian King in honor of Pastor Brian’s 25th Anniversary of Ordination into the ELCA ministry.

Please join us to help celebrate this special occasion as your presence will help make this day one of thanksgiving and encouragement for Pastor Brian, his wife Jen and their family.

The schedule for Sunday, June 13 will be as follows:

Worship services of thanksgiving to the Lord at 9 and 10:45 a.m., which will include Pastor Brian re-affirming his ordination vows as well as a presentation from the Nazareth Church Council and Congregation. A reception will be held between services at the Church beginning around 10 am.

We invite all churches and their congregation to join us in sharing in the celebration and encouragement of God’s servants who have poured themselves out for the sake of the Gospel of Christ.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0