Pastor Bob Ericson

CEDAR FALLS — On Sunday, July 18, a celebration is planned at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church for Pastor Bob Ericson in honor of his 50th Anniversary of Ordination into the ELCA ministry.

Please join us to help celebrate this special occasion as your presence will help make this day one of thanksgiving and encouragement for Pastor Bob, his wife Barb and their family.

The schedule for July 18th will be as follows: Worship services of thanksgiving to the Lord at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., which will include Pastor Bob re-affirming his ordination vows as well as a presentation from the Nazareth Church Council and Congregation. A reception will be held between services at the church beginning around 10:00 am.

We invite all churches and their congregation to join us in sharing in the celebration andencouragement of God’s servants who have poured themselves out for the sake of the Gospel of Christ.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0