{{featured_button_text}}

Palmer/50

LA PORTE CITY — Dr. Rick and Joan Palmer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the La Porte City Community Center in La Porte City.

They were married Sept. 19, 1969.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dr. Palmer retired from chiropractic in 2018 after practicing for 46 years. Joan was a homemaker and Rick’s office assistant. She also was a referee for volleyball for 29 years and worked at Cedar Valley Bank and Trust for 19 years.

They have three children, Aaron and Teri Palmer of Metamora, Ill., Jennifer and Andrew Manes of Winona Lake, Ind., and Jonathon and Mary Palmer of Whitefish Bay, Wis., along with eight grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at 801 Fillmore St., La Porte City 50651.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments