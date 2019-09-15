Palmer/50
LA PORTE CITY — Dr. Rick and Joan Palmer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the La Porte City Community Center in La Porte City.
They were married Sept. 19, 1969.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Palmer retired from chiropractic in 2018 after practicing for 46 years. Joan was a homemaker and Rick’s office assistant. She also was a referee for volleyball for 29 years and worked at Cedar Valley Bank and Trust for 19 years.
They have three children, Aaron and Teri Palmer of Metamora, Ill., Jennifer and Andrew Manes of Winona Lake, Ind., and Jonathon and Mary Palmer of Whitefish Bay, Wis., along with eight grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at 801 Fillmore St., La Porte City 50651.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.