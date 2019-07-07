Overna “Tootie” Card
HAMPTON — Overna “Tootie” Card will be honored on her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born June 30, 1929.
Her family includes two children, Pauline and (Phillip) Strand, Richard (deceased), and Nancy Rieken, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to 708 First St. NE, Hampton 50441.
