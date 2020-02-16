Our beautiful mother is turning 90 on Feb. 20!

CEDAR FALLS — Patricia Lindsey will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Cedar Falls, to Howard and Anne Eggleston. She married Don Lindsey on Aug. 25, 1967.

Pat has worked for the Department of Human Services and the Red Cross.

She has six children — Cathy Schmit, Calvin (Buck), Chris Swanson-Marshall Swanson (deceased), Kerry and Kendra Swanson, Patti Swanson and Donn (Butch) and Pam Lindsey. Her family also includes 27 grandchildren and tons of great-grandkids.

Cards may be sent to her at 412 Norwood Ave., Waterloo 50703.

