Our beautiful mother is turning 90 on Feb. 20!
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Our beautiful mother is turning 90 on Feb. 20!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Lindsey

Patricia Lindsey and family

Our beautiful mother is turning 90 on Feb. 20!

CEDAR FALLS — Patricia Lindsey will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Cedar Falls, to Howard and Anne Eggleston. She married Don Lindsey on Aug. 25, 1967.

Pat has worked for the Department of Human Services and the Red Cross.

She has six children — Cathy Schmit, Calvin (Buck), Chris Swanson-Marshall Swanson (deceased), Kerry and Kendra Swanson, Patti Swanson and Donn (Butch) and Pam Lindsey. Her family also includes 27 grandchildren and tons of great-grandkids.

Cards may be sent to her at 412 Norwood Ave., Waterloo 50703.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNI DEAN'S LIST
Celebrations

UNI DEAN'S LIST

CEDAR FALLS — Students named to the recent dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa include:

Petersen/50
Celebrations

Petersen/50

Charles Peter Petersen and Teresa Ann (Goedken) Petersen celebrated 50 years of marriage on Feb. 7.

CONGRATS!
Celebrations

CONGRATS!

The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble has been selected to perform during the 2020 Iowa Bandmaster's Conference in May in Des Moines.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News