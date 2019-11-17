Ortiz honored at U of I
WATERLOO — Eric Ortiz was one of 14 University of Iowa students who recently creatively addressed an existing critical global health challenge in the UI’s annual IIPHRP Global Public Health Case Competition, an activity of the nationally ranked University of Iowa’s College of Public Health.
The competition offers an innovative student learning experience that adds to the education and training of future public health leaders. It is structured similar to that of a business school case competition where student teams formulate recommendations for business-oriented problems.
Ortiz was a member of the first-place Hawks 4 Health team.
