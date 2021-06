Orona/40

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Mr. and Mrs. Orona are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Dennis Orona married Denise Frels on June 20, 1981, in Fort Madison.

Mr. Orona is retired from Bertch Cabinets as a Network Administrator. Mrs. Orona is retired from Deere and Company.

Their family includes two children: David Orona of Urbandale and Daniel Orona of Evansdale.

