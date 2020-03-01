Ormston/75

WAVERLY -- Richard and Beverly (Walker) Ormston will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with an open house.

Richard and Beverly were married March 11, 1945, at the United Methodist Church in Janesville.

Their family includes two daughters, Dana Bogle of Brocton, Ill., and Danise Schweer of Waverly, as well as ten grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

The open house will be at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly, March 14 from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. No invitations will be sent.

Cards may be sent to them at 1904 Hawthorne Ave., Waverly 50677.

