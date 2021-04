Opal Farr Miller

DENVER-Opal Farr Miller is celebrating is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Opal was born on April 9, 1931, in Waterloo, to Lester and Wilma Farr.

She later married Lowell Miller on August 26, 1949.

She worked for K-Mart and Denver Community Schools.

Her family includes: Dale, Becky Smith, Lester, Bill, Eva Jacobson, Julie Schmitz, 15 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 319, Denver, 50622.

