O’Neil/40

CEDAR FALLS—Michael and Debra O’Neil are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Michael O’Neil married Debra Kloberdanz on July 19, 1980, at the Broom Factory in Cedar Falls.

Their family includes Josh O’Neil (Stephanie Brooks) of Waterloo, Katie and (Ryan) Teel of Johnston, and three grandchildren, MaKenna and Myles Teel of Johnston and Clint O’Neil of Waterloo.

Mr. O’Neil currently is employed as Support Staff at Exceptional Persons Inc. Mrs. O’Neil is a retired Nurse from Covenant Medical Center.

