O'Neil/40
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

O'Neil/40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
O'Neil/40

Mr. and Mrs. O'Neil 1980

O’Neil/40

CEDAR FALLS—Michael and Debra O’Neil are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Michael O’Neil married Debra Kloberdanz on July 19, 1980, at the Broom Factory in Cedar Falls.

Their family includes Josh O’Neil (Stephanie Brooks) of Waterloo, Katie and (Ryan) Teel of Johnston, and three grandchildren, MaKenna and Myles Teel of Johnston and Clint O’Neil of Waterloo.

Mr. O’Neil currently is employed as Support Staff at Exceptional Persons Inc. Mrs. O’Neil is a retired Nurse from Covenant Medical Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News