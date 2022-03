CEDAR FALLS – Mike and Carol Olsson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mike Olsson and Carol Wagner were married March 24, 1972. He is a retired machinist from Viking Pump, and she is a retired secretary at Cedar Falls High School.

The couple have four children: Scott (Paula) of Bethlehem, Ga; Mike (Tami) of Highland, Ill.; Mark (Molly) of Cedar Falls and Pam (Mark) of North Liberty. There are nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

