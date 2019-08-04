Olson-Menke
CEDAR FALLS — Courtney Olson and Tim Menke, both of Beaverton, Ore., are announcing their upcoming wedding.
Parents of the couple are Pete and Cindy Olson of Cedar Falls and Billy and Barb Menke of Bancroft.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Courtney is a veterinary technician, and Tim is a radiology technician.
The Aug. 10 ceremony will take place in Woodland, Wash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.