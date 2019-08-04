Olson-Menke

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Courtney Olson and Tim Menke, both of Beaverton, Ore., are announcing their upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Pete and Cindy Olson of Cedar Falls and Billy and Barb Menke of Bancroft.

Courtney is a veterinary technician, and Tim is a radiology technician.

The Aug. 10 ceremony will take place in Woodland, Wash.

